Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.87. The stock had a trading volume of 596,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,060. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

