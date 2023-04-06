Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 975,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,951,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Matterport Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

