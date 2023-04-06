McBroom & Associates LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.11. 157,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,455. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

