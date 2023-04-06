McBroom & Associates LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 4.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.40. The company had a trading volume of 455,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,051. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

