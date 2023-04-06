Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Head to Head Review

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 16.06 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Brightcove $211.01 million 0.88 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -19.86

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercurity Fintech and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.83%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Brightcove on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

