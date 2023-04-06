Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and $1.45 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009753 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.