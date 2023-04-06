MetaMUI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,511.24 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $68.64 million and approximately $103,511.24 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

