Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.