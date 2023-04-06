MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Safety Insurance Group worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SAFT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

