MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock remained flat at $22.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 392,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.