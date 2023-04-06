MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.71. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.