MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of ePlus worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 33,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,167. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

