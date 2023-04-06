MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.85. 467,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

