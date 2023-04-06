MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in First Busey by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and sold 33,602 shares worth $829,697. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,023. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

