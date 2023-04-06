MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $179.95. 82,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.61. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

