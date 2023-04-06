MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on URBN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

URBN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 491,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

