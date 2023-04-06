MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,722. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

