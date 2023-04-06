MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,535.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,173 shares of company stock worth $24,015,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 2,003,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,941. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

