Michael Hsing Sells 11,100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $3,117,799.23.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,025. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.