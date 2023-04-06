Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 846 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,086. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.