Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NKE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.25. 2,018,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

