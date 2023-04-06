Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $548.56

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $548.56 and traded as high as $624.54. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $615.09, with a volume of 1,206 shares changing hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $27.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 106.35 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

