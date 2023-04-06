MOBOX (MBOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.47 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $92.43 million and approximately $76.47 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,144,112 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

