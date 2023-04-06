Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,624 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.54. 1,392,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.