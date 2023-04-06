Monument Capital Management Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

CVS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 3,696,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,113,057. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

