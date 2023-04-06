Monument Capital Management Purchases 7,782 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 708,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,456. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

