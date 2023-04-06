Moonriver Price Tops $8.35 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $55.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00029755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,741,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,673,207 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

