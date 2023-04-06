Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

