Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.23

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$102.23 and last traded at C$102.49, with a volume of 3871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.80.

Morguard Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.