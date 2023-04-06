Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 111,114 shares.The stock last traded at $201.19 and had previously closed at $201.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORN. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

