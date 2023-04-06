MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.56 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

