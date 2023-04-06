MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.38 EPS.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MSCI Stock Performance
MSCI opened at $538.37 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.15.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI
In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.
