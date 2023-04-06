M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

