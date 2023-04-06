Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $856.95

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.95 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 846 ($10.51). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 846 ($10.51), with a volume of 168,672 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 856.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 824.37. The stock has a market cap of £974.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,217.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murray Income Trust

About Murray Income Trust

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Peter Tait purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 873 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £17,460 ($21,684.05). 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

