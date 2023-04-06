Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Down 6.5%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 273,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 929,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Myomo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 114.67% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $101,538.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Henry bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,384.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 399,999 shares of company stock worth $132,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

