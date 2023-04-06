Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Myovant Sciences Stock Performance
NYSE MYOV opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
