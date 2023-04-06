NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58), with a volume of 92181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.60 ($0.52).

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £21.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4,024.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.72.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

