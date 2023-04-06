Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.48

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.48 and traded as high as $37.40. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 406,757 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.