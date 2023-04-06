National Bankshares Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$2.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 3.2 %

SOT.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.44. 844,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,802. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.