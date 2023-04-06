NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $62.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00007120 BTC on exchanges.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.99893751 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $86,681,329.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

