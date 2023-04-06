Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neoen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Neoen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Neoen Price Performance

OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

