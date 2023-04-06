NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 467,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 612,250 shares.The stock last traded at $18.61 and had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,846 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after buying an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

