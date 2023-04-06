New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $237,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TJX Companies by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 225,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 136,240 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.14. 1,308,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

