New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 400,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

