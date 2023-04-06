New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.
New Jersey Resources Price Performance
NYSE NJR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 400,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources
In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.
