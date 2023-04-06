NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 1,680,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

