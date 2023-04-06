Nkcfo LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

