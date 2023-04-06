Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

