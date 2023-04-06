Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 694,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,556,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $663.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.49%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,993,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.