Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $177.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

NSC stock opened at $203.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

