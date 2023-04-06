North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Raised to C$39.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNWWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Performance

North West stock remained flat at $27.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. North West has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.